Charity Worker Freed in Egypt Meets Trump

An Egyptian-American aid worker who was freed Thursday night after spending almost three years in an Egyptian prison met with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Friday morning.

Aya Hijazi and her husband, Mohamed Hassanein, an Egyptian, were acquitted earlier this week of child abuse charges stemming from an aid organization they established to help street children in Egypt.

The charges were widely decried by international human rights groups and the U.S. government. Trump and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi spoke about the case earlier this month, and the White House was able to negotiate the release of Hijazi and her husband, along with four other humanitarian workers.

During her visit to the White House, Trump said he was very happy to have the aid worker back in the U.S. He did not take questions from reporters in the room.

Hijazi, a dual national, was born in Egypt and grew up in Falls Church, Virginia, a Washington suburb. She received a degree in conflict resolution from George Mason University in 2009.