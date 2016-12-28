Charleston Shooter Won't Submit Evidence at Penalty Phase of Trial

Dylann Roof, who is facing the death penalty for killing nine black worshippers in a hate crime at a Charleston, South Carolina church, has told a judge he does not plan to call any witnesses or present any evidence during the penalty phase of his trial.

Roof said Wednesday he still plans to act as his own lawyer when that phase starts next week. The judge, Richard Gergel, says Roof can still change his mind.

Roof is now acting as his own lawyer after letting go of his defense attorneys after a jury convicted him of 33 counts of hate crimes and obstruction of justice earlier this month.

Roof's lawyers say they think he got rid of them because they wanted to present what Roof thought was embarrassing evidence seeking to get the same jury to spare his life.