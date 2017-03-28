Accessibility links

Cheney Blasts Russia's Alleged Interference in US Election

  • Associated Press
FILE - Former Vice President Dick Cheney speaks at the American Enterprise Institute (AEI) in Washington, Sept. 10, 2014, about the current state and future of American foreign policy.

NEW DELHI — 

Former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney has criticized Russia's alleged interference in the U.S. presidential election, calling it a hostile act.

Cheney said Russian President Vladimir Putin had made a serious attempt to interfere in the 2016 election and other democratic processes in America.

In a speech at a speaker's conference in New Delhi, Cheney said, "In some quarters, that would be considered an act of war."

Cheney's accusation comes at a time when both the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives intelligence committees are investigating possible Russian interference in the election that brought President Donald Trump to power.

