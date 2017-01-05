Nigerian Military Finds Lost 'Chibok Girl' Near Boko Haram Stronghold

Nigeria's military says soldiers have found one of the lost "Chibok girls" who was abducted three years ago by the terrorist group Boko Haram.

An army spokesman said Thursday that a girl identified as one of the 200 kidnapped from the northeastern town of Chibok in April, 2014 was found Thursday, wandering in the forest near Boko Haram's territory.

The spokesman said the girl, who had a six-month-old baby with her, was identified as Rakiya Abubakar.

The mass kidnapping nearly three years ago drew international outrage, but despite the attention, few of the girls have been heard from since.

In October, the government negotiated the release of more than 20 girls, and several others have escaped. Most remain missing.