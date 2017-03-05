Accessibility links

China Sets 2017 Growth Target of '6.5 Percent or Higher'

BEIJING — 

China's government expects economic growth for this year of "around 6.5 percent or higher if possible," down from last year's 6.7 percent expansion but among the fastest in the world.

A government report Sunday said the target was in line with efforts to overhaul industry and create a "moderately prosperous society."

Chinese growth has declined steadily since 2010 as communist leaders try to develop a consumer-driven economy and reduce reliance on trade and investment.

Sunday's report also called for more job creation, stronger exports and better energy efficiency.

