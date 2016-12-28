NFL Streaming Games in China Through Sina Weibo

NFL games are being streamed live in China, and will be through the Super Bowl.



The league announced Wednesday a partnership with Sina Weibo, one of the largest social media platforms in China.



Six regular-season games were streamed recently, and Sina Weibo will stream the Packers-Lions showdown for the NFC North title on Sunday night. It also will stream three playoff games and the Super Bowl.



Sina Weibo is one of the most popular websites in China with 132 million daily active users, 297 million monthly active users, and a market penetration similar to Twitter and YouTube in the United States. On average, 100 million messages are posted each day on Sina Weibo.



The NFL now has more than 1.5 million online viewers across China each week.



Sina Weibo also will have rights to non-game video-on-demand clips, highlights, and other NFL video content.