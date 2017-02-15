China Awards Trump Valuable New Trademark

China has awarded President Donald Trump a valuable new trademark. The win comes after a 10-year dispute and raises a host of ethical questions about the president's foreign intellectual property.



China's Trademark Office posted the registration of Trump's new mark, which became official Feb. 14, to its website Wednesday. It gives Trump the right to use his name for building construction services in China through 2027.



This may be the first foreign trademark Trump has received as president, but it's unlikely to be the last. He has 49 pending trademark applications in China alone.



Critics say Trump's foreign intellectual property holdings are a conflict of interest and may violate the U.S. Constitution. But Trump's lawyer says he has taken adequate steps to distance himself from his trademark portfolio.





