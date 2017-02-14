China's Xi Says Officials Should Prevent Abuse of Power

Top Chinese officials need to "build a fence" to ensure neither they nor those around them abuse power, and must practice greater self-discipline, state media cited President Xi Jinping as saying as he drives home his anti-corruption message.

Since assuming office four years ago, Xi has waged war on deep-seated graft, warning, like others before him, that the problem is so bad it could affect the party's grip on power.

Dozens of senior figures have been jailed for corruption and abusing their positions, including China's once powerful domestic security chief, Zhou Yongkang.

Speaking at a workshop on fighting graft, Xi said leading officials must practice strict self-discipline and "eliminate special privileges", state news agency Xinhua said late on Monday.

Senior officials should "build a fence against special privileges to prevent themselves and those around them from abusing power" and use their power impartially, cautiously and legally, the news agency cited Xi as saying.