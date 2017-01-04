Chinese Kindergarten Stabbing Leaves 11 Children Wounded

A man walked into a kindergarten in southern China and stabbed 11 children, wounding five of them seriously, according to local authorities in Pingxiang.

The city government's information office said the man “sneaked into” the school and stabbed the children before being detained at the scene by police.

The stabbed children were transported to a local hospital, though authorities say none of the injuries are life-threatening.

The statement did not specify what type of weapon was used or identify the man detained by police.