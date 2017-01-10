Accessibility links

Clare Hollingworth, Reporter Who Broke News of WWII, Dies at 105

  • VOA News
FILE - Clare Hollingworth, center, a British former longtime foreign correspondent, is surrounded by friends and admirers at her birthday party at Hong Kong's Foreign Correspondents' Club, Monday, Oct. 10, 2016.

Veteran British journalist Clare Hollingworth, who broke the news that World War II had begun, died Tuesday in Hong Kong at the age of 105.

"We are sad to announce that after an illustrious career spanning a century of news, celebrated war correspondent Clare Hollingworth died this evening in Hong Kong," read a statement released by her family on the Facebook page "Celebrate Clare Hollingworth."

Best remembered for a report early in her career for the Daily Telegraph that Germany had invaded Poland in 1939, Hollingworth also covered wars in Vietnam, Algeria, the Middle East, India and Pakistan, as well as the Cultural Revolution in China.

Clare Hollingworth in her youth

Hollingworth had celebrated her 105th birthday in October at the Foreign Correspondents' Club in Hong Kong, which she frequented.

Five years earlier, she spoke with VOA's Steve Herman on her 100th birthday in the same location.

