Cleveland Officer Who Shot Dead 12-year-old Fired

The Cleveland police officer who shot dead 12-year-old Tamir Rice in 2014 has been fired, the city's police chief announced Tuesday.

Officer Timothy Loehmann was fired for submitting inaccurate details on his job application, and not for the shooting of the African-American boy who was playing with a toy gun when he was killed.

Loehmann's partner when Rice was shot, officer Frank Garmback, will be suspended for 10 days starting Wednesday for a tactical offense related to the time of the shooting.

Following Rice's killing three years ago, a grand jury declined to indict the officers involved, ruling both believed their lives were in danger and the emergency police dispatcher did not mention Rice was a child and had what looked like a toy.