Climate Change Science Removed from EPA Website

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is updating its website to reflect the views of the Trump administration. The agency has removed several pages from the Obama administration explaining the science behind climate change.

The EPA said in a statement the website is “undergoing changes that reflect the agency’s new direction under President Donald Trump and Administrator Scott Pruitt.”

The statement was released late Friday, just hours before thousands of people descend Saturday on Washington’s National Mall for the People’s Climate March, where scientists and activists are expected to condemn the president for what they call his disdain for the dangers of climate change.

Trump has stated he does not believe the science behind climate change.

Until now, content from the Obama administration had been available on the agency’s site.

“As EPA renews its commitment to human health and clean air, land and water, our website needs to reflect the views of the leadership of the agency,” said J.P. Freire, associate administrator for EPA public affairs. “We want to eliminate confusion by removing outdated language first and making room to discuss how we’re protecting the environment and human health by partnering with states and working within the law.”

Last Saturday, science marches were staged around the world. With Trump in the White House and populist and eurosceptic movements gaining popularity in Europe, scientists say their budgets are being reduced and their work is being taken less seriously.

The vast majority of scientists who study the climate say the planet is unequivocally warming, and that it is extremely likely the change is predominantly caused by humans.