More Than 100 Killed in Colombia Landslide

Over 100 people have been killed in a landslide following heavy rains in Colombia, the nation's president confirmed Saturday.

"It has just been reported to me that we have 112 people dead," President Juan Manuel Santos said after arriving in Mocoa and declaring a state of emergency. "We will keep looking."

He warned that the death toll is likely to rise as the search for survivors continues.

Governor Sorrel Aroca of the Putumayo department called the development "an unprecedented tragedy," telling W Radio there were "hundreds of families we have not yet found, and whole neighborhoods missing."

Intense rains triggered an avalanche of mud and water from an overflowing river, which overtook the city of 350,000 overnight Friday.