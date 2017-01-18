Colombia to Hold Peace Talks With ELN Rebels

Colombia will hold postponed peace talks with its second-largest rebel group, the ELN, on February 8 after the group frees a captive politician.

The government announced that formal negotiations with the ELN (National Liberation Army) more than a year ago, but the talks were delayed as the group refused to free the hostage in question.

Wednesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos said the ELN would meet this demand, .

Santos recently won a Nobel Peace Prize for his negotiations with the FARC rebel group, and said adding a peace deal with the smaller, leftist ELN would allow him to achieve “complete peace” in his country