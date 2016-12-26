Accessibility links

Languages
Americas

Colombia Probe Finds Jetliner Ran Out of Fuel Before Crash

  • Associated Press
FILE - Rescue workers pore over wreckage of a jetliner that crashed outside Medellin, Colombia, Nov. 29, 2016, killing 71 people, including the Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense. Investigators said the jetliner ran out of fuel.

FILE - Rescue workers pore over wreckage of a jetliner that crashed outside Medellin, Colombia, Nov. 29, 2016, killing 71 people, including the Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense. Investigators said the jetliner ran out of fuel.

BOGOTA, COLOMBIA — 

Colombian aviation authorities say a preliminary investigation has found that the plane that crashed last month with a Brazilian soccer team aboard had run out of fuel.

Monday's statement by the Civil Aeronautics agency says the conclusion is based on the plane's black boxes and other evidence.

The British Aerospace 146 operated by the Bolivia-based LaMia charter company crashed November 28 as it was trying to approach the airport in Medellin, Colombia, while carrying a Brazilian soccer team. Seventy-one people died and six survived.

Related

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG