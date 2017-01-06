Accessibility links

Languages
Silicon Valley & Technology

Company's Backpacks Feature Screen for Displaying Digital Photos

  • Associated Press
Workers hang signage in the lobby of the Las Vegas Convention Center as they prepare for the 2017 International CES technology trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada, Jan. 3, 2017.

Workers hang signage in the lobby of the Las Vegas Convention Center as they prepare for the 2017 International CES technology trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada, Jan. 3, 2017.

LAS VEGAS — 

Fashionistas, particularly millennials, like to personalize what they wear.

New backpacks from a startup called Pop-I will let wearers display personal photos right on a built-in digital screen.

Pop-I's president, Vikram Joshi, says that "with a push of a button, you can completely change the look of your backpack to try to match your style or your emotions or feelings."

It can be a photo you just snapped, or something from your photo gallery.

The backpacks are among the products on display at this year's CES gadget show in Las Vegas. They will come out later this year and range in price from $99 to $399, depending on the size of the screen and the material of the backpack. Leather versions are more expensive than canvas.

Pop-I is looking to expand to other products, like clothing.

Blogs

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG