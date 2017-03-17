Computer With Trump Tower Plans Stolen From US Secret Service

A U.S. Secret Service agent’s laptop computer containing sensitive information was stolen from a car in New York City, media reports said Friday.

The small computer was said to contain floor plans and evacuation protocols for Trump Tower, President Donald Trump's personal and commercial headquarters in New York City. Reports said the laptop was inside a bag when it was stolen from an unoccupied vehicle.

The Secret Service, the primary agency responsible for presidential security, confirmed the incident in a statement Friday that said, “Secret Service-issued laptops contain multiple layers of security, including full disk encryption, and are not permitted to contain classified information."

The New York Police Department recovered the bag a few blocks from where the break-in took place, but the laptop had been removed.