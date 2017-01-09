Schedule for Confirmation Hearings in US Senate

The U.S. Senate begins on Tuesday the confirmation process for President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet and several other high-level positions.

Trump will take the oath of office on January 20.

Confirmation hearings schedule, all times local:

January 10

Attorney general

Nominee: Senator Jeff Sessions

Committee: Senate Judiciary

Hearing: 9:30 a.m.

Homeland Security secretary

Nominee: John Kelly

Committee: Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs

Hearing: 3:30 p.m.

January 11

Secretary of State

Nominee: Rex Tillerson

Committee: Senate Foreign Relations

Hearing: 9 a.m.

Attorney general

Nominee: Senator Jeff Sessions

Committee: Senate Judiciary

Hearing: 9:30 a.m.

Central Intelligence Agency

Nominee: Mike Pompeo

Committee: Senate Select Committee on Intelligence

Hearing: 10 a.m.

Education secretary

Nominee: Betsy DeVos

Committee: Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions

Hearing: 10 a.m.

Transportation secretary

Nominee: Elaine Chao

Committee: Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation

Hearing: 10:15 a.m.

January 12

Secretary of State

Nominee: Rex Tillerson

Committee: Senate Foreign Relations

Hearing: 9 a.m.

Secretary of Defense

Nominee: James Mattis

Committee: Armed Services

Hearing: 9:30 a.m.

Commerce secretary

Nominee: Wilbur Ross

Committee: Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation

Hearing: 10 a.m.

Housing and Urban Development secretary

Nominee: Ben Carson

Committee: Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs

Hearing: 10 a.m.

Not yet scheduled

Energy Secretary

Nominee: Rick Perry

Committee: Senate Energy and Natural Resources

Environmental Protection Agency administrator

Nominee: Scott Pruitt

Committee: Senate Environment and Public Works

Health and Human Services secretary

Nominee: Rep. Tom Price

Committee: Senate Finance

Interior Secretary

Nominee: Rep. Ryan Zinke

Committee: Senate Energy and Natural Resources

Labor secretary

Nominee: Andy Puzder

Committee: Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions

Small Business Administration administrator

Nominee: Linda McMahon

Committee: Small Business and Entrepreneurship

Treasury secretary

Nominee: Steven Mnuchin

Committee: Senate Finance

Director of the Office of Management and Budget

Nominee: Rep. Mick Mulvaney

Committee: Senate Budget and Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs

U.S. trade representative

Nominee: Robert Lighthizer

Committee: Senate Finance

Ambassador to the United Nations

Nominee: Nikki Haley

Committee: Senate Foreign Relations