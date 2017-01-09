Schedule for Confirmation Hearings in US Senate

The U.S. Senate begins on Tuesday the confirmation process for President-elect Donald Trump's Cabinet and several other high-level positions.
Trump will take the oath of office on January 20.
Confirmation hearings schedule, all times local:
January 10
Attorney general
Nominee: Senator Jeff Sessions
Committee: Senate Judiciary
Hearing: 9:30 a.m.
Homeland Security secretary
Nominee: John Kelly
Committee: Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs
Hearing: 3:30 p.m.
January 11
Secretary of State
Nominee: Rex Tillerson
Committee: Senate Foreign Relations
Hearing: 9 a.m.
Attorney general
Nominee: Senator Jeff Sessions
Committee: Senate Judiciary
Hearing: 9:30 a.m.
Central Intelligence Agency
Nominee: Mike Pompeo
Committee: Senate Select Committee on Intelligence
Hearing: 10 a.m.
Education secretary
Nominee: Betsy DeVos
Committee: Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions
Hearing: 10 a.m.
Transportation secretary
Nominee: Elaine Chao
Committee: Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation
Hearing: 10:15 a.m.
January 12
Secretary of State
Nominee: Rex Tillerson
Committee: Senate Foreign Relations
Hearing: 9 a.m.
Secretary of Defense
Nominee: James Mattis
Committee: Armed Services
Hearing: 9:30 a.m.
Commerce secretary
Nominee: Wilbur Ross
Committee: Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation
Hearing: 10 a.m.
Housing and Urban Development secretary
Nominee: Ben Carson
Committee: Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs
Hearing: 10 a.m.
Not yet scheduled
Energy Secretary
Nominee: Rick Perry
Committee: Senate Energy and Natural Resources
Environmental Protection Agency administrator
Nominee: Scott Pruitt
Committee: Senate Environment and Public Works
Health and Human Services secretary
Nominee: Rep. Tom Price
Committee: Senate Finance
Interior Secretary
Nominee: Rep. Ryan Zinke
Committee: Senate Energy and Natural Resources
Labor secretary
Nominee: Andy Puzder
Committee: Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions
Small Business Administration administrator
Nominee: Linda McMahon
Committee: Small Business and Entrepreneurship
Treasury secretary
Nominee: Steven Mnuchin
Committee: Senate Finance
Director of the Office of Management and Budget
Nominee: Rep. Mick Mulvaney
Committee: Senate Budget and Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs
U.S. trade representative
Nominee: Robert Lighthizer
Committee: Senate Finance
Ambassador to the United Nations
Nominee: Nikki Haley
Committee: Senate Foreign Relations