Congo's Bemba Sentenced to Additional Year for Bribing Witnesses

Judges at the International Criminal Court Wednesday sentenced former Congolese Vice President Jean-Pierre Bemba to an additional year in prison for bribing witnesses during his earlier trial on war crimes.

In the latest case, Bemba and four members of his legal team were found guilty of bribing and otherwise influencing 14 defense witnesses to try to tilt the outcome of that first trial, which led to a conviction in March 2016 for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The new case began last October and was the ICC's first one dealing with witness tampering. Bemba's lawyer, Aime Kilolo, was given a two-and-a-half-year suspended sentence as well as a $32,000 fine for his involvement.

Bemba is currently serving an 18-year term in connection with widespread abuses by his forces in the neighboring Central African Republic in 2002 and 2003. Last year, judges ruled he was criminally responsible for acts of murder, rape and pillage carried out by his militia in the CAR. He was not only the first person convicted by a global war crimes court for crimes of sexual violence, but also the first to be held directly responsible for crimes committed by his soldiers.