Congolese Opposition Leader Etienne Tshisekedi Dead at 84

Congolese opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi has died while in Brussels for a medical checkup; he was 84.

Tshisekedi's death was confirmed by his political party, the Union for Democracy and Social Progress. He formed the party in 1982 to oppose the leadership of longtime dictator Mobutu Sese Seko, in the nation then known as Zaire.

The opposition leader, who served several brief stints as prime minister for Mobutu, had lived outside Congo for several years before returning to the country in July, when he spoke at a rally opposing President Joseph Kabila's continued rule.

Tshisekedi's death comes at a tough time for Congo, where the opposition has been pushing for months to get incumbent Kabila to step down after what the opposition says was a rigged election.

The two major parties signed an agreement on the election that has yet to be implemented. A court has ruled that Kabila may stay in office until the next election, to be held by the end of this year.

Tshisekedi has been one of Kabila's most outspoken critics, and a popular and influential public figure. Last year, he called Kabila a "traitor" for refusing to step down.

Under the transition deal, Tshisekedi was set to take the top position in a transitional council meant to guide a new leadership in Congo.