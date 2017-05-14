Global Cyberattack in Brief: Ransomware, a Vision of Future?, Seeking Culprits

In what is believed to be the largest attack of its kind ever recorded, a cyberextortion attack continued causing problems Saturday, locking up computers and holding users’ files for ransom at dozens of hospitals, companies and government agencies. Businesses and computer security organizations await problems in the new workweek.

Ransomware Attack Could Herald Future Problems -- Tech staffs around the world worked around the clock this weekend to protect computers and patch networks to block the computer hack whose name sounds like a pop song — "WannaCry" — as analysts warned the global ransomware attack could be just the first of a new wave of strikes by computer criminals.

Worldwide Cyberattack Spreads Further in Second Day -- A cyberattack against tens of thousands of data networks in scores of countries, all infected by malware that locks computer files unless a ransom is paid, spread further in its second day Saturday, with no progress reported in efforts to determine who launched the plot.

Authorities Seek Clues On Culprits Behind Global Cyberattack -- The British government said on Saturday it does not yet know who was behind a massive global cyberattack that disrupted Britain's health care services, but Interior Minister Amber Rudd said the country's National Crime Agency is investigating where the attacks came from.

Europol Working on Probe Into Massive Cyberattack -- The European Union's police agency, Europol, says it is working with countries hit by the global ransomware cyberattack to rein in the threat and help victims.

'Perfect Storm' of Conditions Helped Cyberattack Succeed -- The cyberextortion attack that hit dozens of countries spread quickly and widely thanks to an unusual confluence of factors: a known and highly dangerous security hole in Microsoft Windows, tardy users who didn't apply Microsoft's March software fix, and a software design that allowed the malware to spread quickly once inside university, business and government networks.

Where Global Cyberattack Has Hit Hardest -- A look at some of the countries and organizations hardest hit during the global cyberattack.

What Is the Digital Currency Bitcoin? -- In the news now after a cyberextortion attack this weekend, bitcoin has a fuzzy history, but it's a type of currency that allows people to buy goods and services and exchange money without involving banks, credit card issuers or other third parties.