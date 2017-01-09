Cyprus' Leaders to Start Intensive Peace Talks in Geneva

Leaders of ethnically divided Cyprus are scheduled to begin a week of intensive peace talks Monday intended to reach a deal in the context of the U.N.-led negotiations for reunifying the island.

The talks between Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and their aids will be held Monday through Wednesday.

Starting Thursday, a Conference on Cyprus will take place at the United Nations' European headquarters in Geneva with the participation of other nations.

Recently elected U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who is expected to attend the conference Thursday, has described the talks as a "historic opportunity" for a breakthrough.

Cyprus's Greek and Turkish communities have lived estranged since 1974 when Turkey invaded the island's north after a brief Greek-inspired coup.

Since then, the island of just over one million inhabitants is split with Turkish Cypriots in the north and Greek Cypriots in the south, separated by one of the world's oldest U.N. peacekeeping forces.

A previous peace blueprint put to referendum in 2004 was accepted by Turkish Cypriots but rejected by Greek Cypriots.