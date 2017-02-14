David Shulkin Confirmed to Head Veterans Administration

The U.S. Senate on Monday (February 13) unanimously confirmed David Shulkin to serve as the head of the Veterans Administration.

Shulkin, 57, served as undersecretary for health at the Department of Veterans Affairs in the Obama Administration. Shulkin, a physician, was chosen by Democratic President Barack Obama for the undersecretary post in 2015. He has spearheaded an effort to cut waiting times for care at VA medical centers.

President Donald Trump promised during the campaign to improve medical care for veterans. Shulkin would be the first VA secretary who had not served in the military.