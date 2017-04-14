April 14, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Sri Lankan children bathe as an elephant walks by in a lake at Kataragama.
2
Supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan wave national flags during a rally for the upcoming referendum in Konya, Turkey.
3
A local resident, playing the role of Jesus Christ, reenacts Jesus Christ's crucifixion during a Via Crucis representation on Good Friday in Cuevas del Campo, Spain.
4
Nepalese revelers ring bells on a wooden chariot during celebrations for the Nepalese New Year or "Bisket Jatra" in Bhaktapur, some 12 kms east of Kathmandu. The festival which began April 10, is celebrated for nine days by the ethnic Newar community in Bhaktapur.
