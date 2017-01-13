January 13, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A Karbi tribal woman waits with her fishing net to participate in community fishing as part of Bhogali Bihu celebrations in Panbari village, some 50 kilometers (31 miles) east of Gauhati, India. "Bhogali Bihu" marks the end of the harvest season in the northeastern state of Assam.
People walk past icicles, which hang from the roof of a building in a street in central Kyiv, Ukraine.
In a picture taken through red LEDs, a player sits in front of his computer at the computer game festival DreamHack in Leipzig , Germany. DreamHack Leipzig is the official German platform of the Swedish DreamHack, one of the world's largest e-sports festivals, with events in countries including Sweden, France, Britain, Spain and Romania.
Police officers salute as pallbearers carry the casket of New York City police officer Steven McDonald after his funeral service at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York. McDonald died on Tuesday, 30 years after a robbery suspect shot him in Central Park. The officer publicly forgave his assailant and went on to become an international voice for peace.
