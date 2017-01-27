January 27, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A Kashmiri man removes snow from a hotel premise in Gulmarg, about 55 kilometers (34 miles) northwest of Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir. Authorities have issued avalanche warnings for many parts of the region, as the heavy snowfall has cut off roads, disrupted power and communication lines, and forced the evacuation of hundreds of residents.
Holocaust survivor Josiane Traum lights a memorial candle during an International Holocaust Remembrance Day Commemoration at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, in Washington, D.C.
People work to put out a forest fire in Hualqui, 30 kilometres south of Concepcion, Biobio region, Chile. Raging forest fires in central Chile have killed 10 people, displaced thousands and destroyed entire villages.
Thousands of people rally on the National Mall before the start of the 44th annual March for Life in Washington, D.C. The march is a gathering and protest against the United States Supreme Court's 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion.
