March 1, 2017

European deer point their antlers towards each other as they fight in a forest near the village of Izubritsa, 280 km north of capital Minsk, Belarus.
A member of the New Orleans Baby Doll Ladies walks down St. Charles Avenue ahead of the Zulu Parade during Mardi Gras in New Orleans.
Confiscated sharing bicycles of different brands are seen at a parking lot of Huangpu District Vehicle Management Company in Shanghai, China.
Iraqis holding white flags walk down a road as they flee Mosul during an offensive by security forces to retake the western parts of the city from Islamic State (IS) group fighters.
