March 10, 2017

Displaced Iraqi children stand in line to receive food rations in Mosul's western Tal al-Rumman neighborhood, during an offensive to retake the western parts of the city from the jihadists.
Little Thunder, a traditional dancer and indigenous activist from the Lakota tribe, dances as he demonstrates in front of the White House during a protest march and rally in opposition to the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines in Washington, D.C.
A yellow barn is surrounded by snow-covered trees after an overnight snowstorm in Zelienople, Pennsylvania.
Dalmation dogs are shown on the second day of the Crufts dog show at the National Exhibition Center in Birmingham, central England.
