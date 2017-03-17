March 17, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Firefighters march up Fifth Avenue during the St. Patrick's Day Parade in New York City. St. Patrick’s Cathedral displayed both the American and Irish flags and a special Mass was held there before the parade stepped off.
People hang on to a rescue line to cross a flooded street after a massive landslide and flood in the Huachipa district of Lima, Peru.
Ribbons featuring messages are displayed on a fence at the Imjingak Peace Park near the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating North and South Korea in Paju. Washington's top diplomat, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, visited the Demilitarized Zone dividing the two Koreas to gaze on the North for himself, a day after he declared 20 years of efforts to denuclearize it had failed.
Displaced people walk through heavy fog during fighting between Iraqi security forces and Islamic State militants in west Mosul, Iraq.
