A child walks under the noon sun in the drought-affected village of Bandarero, near Moyale town on the Ethiopian border, in northern Kenya. U.N. humanitarian chief, Stephen O’Brien, toured the village and called on the international community to act to “avert the very worst of the effects of drought and to avert a famine.”
People protest in Skopje against a deal between the Social democrats and the Albanian Democratic Union for Integration for a law which would make Albanian the second official language, as part of new government talks.
This combination of pictures shows a file photo taken March 31, 2016, (top) of the amphitheatre in the ancient city of Palmyra in central Syria, and a photo (bottom) taken March 3, 2017, displaying damage.
A vendor carries a bread tray while riding a bicycle, in Cairo, Egypt.
