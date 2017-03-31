March 31, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Fishing boats are reflected in the harbor in Eckernfoerde, at the Baltic Sea, Germany. Weather forecasts predict sunny weather in most parts of Germany over the weekend.
2
Reuters photojournalist Marco Bello runs as Venezuelan National Guard soldiers chase him during a protest outside the Supreme Court in Caracas. Security forces violently repressed small protests that broke out in the city after the government-stacked Supreme Court gutted congress of its last vestiges of power, drawing widespread condemnation from foreign governments.
3
A woman prays as she touches the wall of a temple during Navratri festival in Kolkata, India.
4
An Ukrainian serviceman walks through the rubble of a destroyed workshop after fighting with pro-Russian separatists in Avdiivka, Donetsk region.
