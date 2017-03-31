Accessibility links

March 31, 2017

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Fishing boats are reflected in the harbor in Eckernfoerde, at the Baltic Sea, Germany. Weather forecasts predict sunny weather in most parts of Germany over the weekend.
Reuters photojournalist Marco Bello runs as Venezuelan National Guard soldiers chase him during a protest outside the Supreme Court in Caracas. Security forces violently repressed small protests that broke out in the city after the government-stacked Supreme Court gutted congress of its last vestiges of power, drawing widespread condemnation from foreign governments.
A woman prays as she touches the wall of a temple during Navratri festival in Kolkata, India.
An Ukrainian serviceman walks through the rubble of a destroyed workshop after fighting with pro-Russian separatists in Avdiivka, Donetsk region.
