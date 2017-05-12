A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Youths step on text of the Balfour Declaration, which is printed on a 100-meter red carpet during the opening ceremony of the 3rd Annual Red Carpet Festival for Human Rights Films in Gaza City. The festival coincides with the 100 year-anniversary of the Declaration, which marks the right of return, the release of hunger strikers imprisoned in Israeli jails, the return of national unity and the end of the internal division.
Opposition supporters confront riot security forces while rallying against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela.
Sailors participate in a training session on the eve of al-Gaffal, a traditional long-distance dhow sailing race near the island of Sir Bu Nair. Over 100 dhow boats will take part in the race from Sir Bu Nayer Island to Dubai.
A group of pilgrims from Lisbon embrace after their arrival at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima, in Fatima, Portugal. On Saturday Pope Francis will canonize two poor, illiterate shepherd children whose visions of the Virgin Mary 100 years ago marked one of the most important events of the 20th-century Catholic Church.
