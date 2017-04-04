Monitor: 35 Syrians Killed in Apparent Chemical Weapons Attack

A suspected gas attack in northern Syria has killed at least 35 people and sickened dozens more.

The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says at least nine children were among the dead after air strikes that apparently involved chemical bombs.

The Observatory says many of the victims in the attack on the town of Khan Sheikhoun in the northern province of Idlib were choking, suffocating, vomiting and foaming at the mouth after the bombing.

The British-based group says it is unclear whether Russian or Syrian warplanes carried out the attack.

Idlib province is held by rebels who have been waging a deadly war against President Bashar al-Assad's regime since 2001 that has left more than 400,000 people dead and displaced millions from their homes.

Syria has been accused of using chemical weapons against civilians, a claim the regime has denied.

