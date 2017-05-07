Gunfight in Kashmir Leaves 5 Dead

Police in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir say rebels have attacked a police squad, killing three civilians and a police officer. An assailant was also killed when officers returned fire.

Officials say the police unit came under fire late Saturday when it was working to clear the site of a road accident.

Various insurgent groups have been fighting for decades for Kashmir's independence from India or merger with Pakistan. Both countries claim all of Kashmir.

The nuclear-armed neighbors have fought two wars for control of the region.