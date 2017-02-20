Death Toll Rises to 39 in Mogadishu Blast

The death toll from Sunday's car bomb blast in Somalia's capital has climbed to 39, according to Mogadishu ambulance services.

The vast majority of those killed were civilians in the Kawo-Goday mini-market in the city's Wadajir district, officials said.

Security officials say they suspect the vehicle was aiming for another target but was unable to reach it due to road closures and increased deployment of security forces ahead of the inauguration of the new president, Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo, on Wednesday.

There has been no claim of responsibility for the bombing. Militant group al-Shabab has frequently targeted hotels and markets during its decade-long insurgency.

President Farmajo promised Monday to give a large reward to anyone with information about car bomb plots.

“My promise to you as president, if you hear me, I will give you $100,000 if you report a car bomb plot before detonation,” he said.

He also pledged to pay medical treatment for those injured and support the families of those who lost their lives in al-Shabab bombings.

Farmajo made the statement after visiting victims of Sunday's bombing in Mogadishu's Median hospital.

The president said 900 Somali civilians were killed in al-Shabab attacks last year.