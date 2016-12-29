Accessibility links

December 29, 2016

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
This megamaser is named IRAS 16399-0937, and is located over 370 million light-years from Earth. This NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image belies the galaxy&rsquo;s energetic nature, instead painting it as a beautiful and serene cosmic rosebud.
Children look inside a room where seven people were shot dead by suspected vigilantes at a house storing illegal narcotics, police say, in Caloocan city, Metro Manila, in the Philippines.
A participant throws a piece of paper reading &quot;Trump and Brexit&quot; into a trash can to be shredded during &quot;Good Riddance Day&quot; in Times Square, New York City, Dec. 28, 2016.
Small windmills are placed in the shape of Chinese characters meaning fortune and luck, in a tourism spot in Beijing, China.
