Pentagon Chief Mattis: US Has No Plans to Increase Middle East Forces

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says the U.S. cannot afford to ignore destabilizing moves by Iran, but has no plans to respond by increasing American military forces in the Middle East.

Mattis spoke at a joint news conference in Tokyo with his Japanese counterpart, Tomomi Inada.

Mattis was asked about the White House's statement this week that it was putting Iran "on notice."

Mattis held a series of high-level meetings in Seoul and Tokyo this week on his first overseas trip as Pentagon chief. He was returning to Washington Saturday.