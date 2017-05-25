Trump Son-in-law Kushner Under FBI Scrutiny in Russia Probe, Media Reports

President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, a senior White House adviser, is under scrutiny by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the Russia probe, the Washington Post and NBC News reported on Thursday.

Kushner is being investigated because of his interactions with Russians, including the Russian ambassador and a banker from Moscow, the Post reported, citing people familiar with the investigation. It is not known whether Kushner has received any requests from the FBI for records, NBC News said.