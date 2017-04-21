Trump to Order Review of US Tax, Financial Reform Laws

President Donald Trump will sign an executive order Friday directing the Treasury Department to review significant tax regulations that were implemented last year, with an eye toward fulfilling a campaign promise to reduce the tax burden on Americans, according to the White House.

The president also will sign two memoranda ordering reviews of a 2010 Wall Street reform law that banks and insurance companies have said impede their ability to conduct business.

The memoranda will order reviews of two sections of the Dodd-Frank Act, which was created to prevent a repeat of the 2007-09 financial crisis. The sections detail how big banks can wind down during a financial crisis and authorizes the top U.S. financial regulators to identify excessive risks in the U.S. financial system.

The documents instruct Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to review key provisions of the tax code and the Dodd-Frank Act, and then report to the White House on ways to improve them.

Mnuchin said Thursday the Treasury Department is working "day and night" on tax reform and soon will unveil a sweeping overhaul plan.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Paul Ryan, said earlier this week the first tax overhaul in decades could be ready later this year.

Nevertheless, the tax review order Trump will sign enables his administration to conduct a review of the tax code that is independent of Congress.