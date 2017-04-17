Trump Renews Attacks on Democrats and News Media

U.S. President Donald Trump renewed his attacks Monday on two frequent targets — opposition Democrats and the news media.

In one of several comments on his Twitter account, Trump said, "The first 90 days of my presidency has exposed the total failure of the last eight years of foreign policy!" under former President Barack Obama. "So true."

Trump did not cite any specific successes, but in the last two weeks launched a missile attack on Syria in response to its use of chemical weapons, something Obama never did, and praised the U.S. military for its use of the biggest non-nuclear bomb ever against Islamic State bunkers in Afghanistan.

Trump, a business mogul turned Republican politician, also offered a literary review, praising "a great book for your reading enjoyment." The joke book, "Reasons to Vote for Democrats: A Comprehensive Guide," consists of more than 260 blank pages.

In a congressional election set for Tuesday, Trump contended that "the super Liberal Democrat ...wants to protect criminals, allow illegal immigration and raise taxes!"

In another tweet, Trump, who often has assailed news coverage of the first three months of his presidency, said, "The Fake Media (not Real Media) has gotten even worse since the election. Every story is badly slanted. We have to hold them to the truth!"

The president did not cite any specific story that had drawn his ire, but on Sunday said the news media had downplayed the election last week of a new Republican congressman from the Midwestern state of Kansas in a heavily Republican district after a Democrat lost the contest.

Trump spent the Easter weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, returning to Washington for Monday's annual Easter Egg Roll for children and their families on the White House lawn.