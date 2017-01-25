Dow Trades Above 20,000 for First Time

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose above 20,000 for the first time in early Wednesday trading.

The Dow is the best-known U.S. stock market index. Investors may have been encouraged by new President Donald Trump's promises to cut regulation and reduce taxes. Businesses often complain that taxes and rules make it more difficult to make profits.

Some analysts say Mr. Trump's policies could also push up inflation and interest rates, which could help banks become more profitable. That may be why major financial firms like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan have made major gains recently.

A separate report shows that bankruptcy filings have fallen back to the levels seen before the financial crisis. U.S. Federal courts say a bit less than 800,000 cases were filed in 2016, a nearly six percent drop from the prior year and the lowest level since 2006.

A federal housing agency says home prices rose a bit faster in November than the prior month. Home prices advanced a little more than six percent for the year.

Among other reports this week, surveys of economists predict unemployment claims will stay at a low level consistent with a healthy job market, and the U.S. trade deficit will improve (narrow).

Experts also predict that Friday's report on the U.S. GDP will show the world's largest economy expanded at a 2.2 percent annual pace in the last three months of 2016. That is slower than the previous quarter.