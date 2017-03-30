12 Killed in Texas Church Bus Crash

At least 12 people were killed and three injured when a pickup and a church van collided head-on in southwestern Texas.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon about 75 miles (120 kilometers) west of San Antonio, police said.

Police said the van was carrying 14 senior members of the First Baptist Church of New Braunfels, and there was one person, the driver, in the truck.

In a statement posted on the church website, church officials said the members were returning from a three-day retreat at the Alto Frio Baptist Encampment in Leakey, about nine miles (14 kilometers) north of the crash site.

Officials did not immediately say whether the lone occupant of the pickup was among the dead or how many of the dead were among the 14 people aboard the church van.