Dozens Killed in Tanzanian School Bus Crash

At least 34 people were killed Saturday when a bus carrying students and teachers in Tanzania crashed, according to local police.

Arusha Region Police Commander Charles Mkumbo also said that four others were injured in the accident in Karatu.

The bus was carrying students and teachers from Lucky Vincent Primary School in Arusha to take an examination on Saturday.

Innocent Mushi, the director of the school, said 12 boys and 17 girls were among those killed.

"We lost 29 students and two of our staff, and the driver died too," he said, as reported by the French Press Agency.

Police said authorities are still trying to recover bodies from the bus, which is stuck in trees where it crashed.