6 Found Alive in Italy Hotel Buried by Avalanche

Italian rescue workers dug all night in deep snow and debris, and are continuing their search efforts Friday looking for some 30 missing people, including four children, staying at a luxury mountain resort in central Italy struck by an avalanche Wednesday.

The avalanche that hit the four-star Hotel Rigopiano in the town of Farindole was likely triggered by a series of strong earthquakes that rattled the central region of Abruzzo earlier in the day.

Television footage from the inside of the wrecked hotel showed massive mounds of snow pushing through a hotel wall into the lobby.

Officials have confirmed finding two bodies, while Italian media said two more were located overnight. The only survivors so far are two men who were outside the hotel when the avalanche struck.

News outlets had earlier reported that many people had been killed in the disaster, but local officials have not confirmed those reports.

An investigation into the tragedy has been opened by a court in Pescara, with some saying the emergency response was slow. The first rescuers arrived amid a snow storm on skis early Thursday morning, some 11 hours after the avalanche hit.