Egypt Arrests Al-Jazeera Producer for 'Provoking Sedition'

Egypt has confirmed it has arrested a producer of Al-Jazeera, a broadcaster partly funded by the ruling family of Qatar, for "provoking sedition" on behalf of the media organization.

The Interior Ministry identified the producer as Mahmoud Hussain, who was arrested Friday on charges of disturbing security and spreading false news accounts.

Al-Jazeera said Egypt detained Hussain on "fabricated charges" after he traveled there to visit his family and has demanded that he be immediately released.

This is the latest in a series of Egyptian arrests of Al-Jazeera journalists, further raising concerns over the freedom of journalists working in the country.

Al-Jazeera's news coverage in the years following Egypt's 2011 Arab Spring revolution and the 2013 overthrow of President Mohammed Morsi was intensely criticized by the Egyptian government.