Egypt Refers 48 to Military Trial Over Church Blasts

Egyptian authorities have referred 48 people to military trial for their alleged involvement in three deadly church bombings.

Islamic State had claimed responsibility or the suicide blasts that targeted churches in December and April.

Egypt's public prosecutor said some of the suspects allegedly formed terror cells in Cairo and the southern province of Qena, to carry out the attacks.

A December bombing targeted Cairo while Coptic churches were attacked in April in Tanta and Alexandria. More than 70 people were killed.

Following the April attacks, Egypt declared a three-month state of emergency.