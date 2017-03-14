Egypt Frees Some 200 Political Prisoners, Thousands Still in Jail
VOA News
Hours after a Cairo court freed ousted Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak, President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi announced a presidential pardon to release more than 200 political prisoners – out of more than 40,000 in jail since 2011. Families and friends were waiting to receive their loved ones outside Tora prison in Cairo.
1
A woman reacts to the prison administration announcement of the release of 200 prisoners under a presidential pardon. “I miss you so much my son,” she says, Tora prison, Cairo, Egypt, Tuesday, March 14, 2017. (H. Elrasam/VOA)
2
Father of “Mahmoud Hassan” waits for his son’s release. With his hand on his heart, he says “I really don’t know what I’m going to do when I see my son. He is innocent. It’s God’s will.” Hassan spent three years in jail as part of a 15-year prison term. He’s getting released under a presidential pardon, Tora prison, Cairo, Egypt, Tuesday, March 14, 2017. (H. Elrasam/VOA)
3
Yasser Awad in blue is seen crying with his father after getting released from Tora prison under a presidential pardon. “I still have three other brothers in jail,” he said in Cairo, Egypt, Tuesday, March 14, 2017. (H. Elrasam/VOA)
4
Abdulrahman Salem poses for a group picture with his family members outside Tora prison south of Cairo, Egypt, Tuesday, March 14, 2017. He was released with some 200 political prisoners under a presidential pardon. (H. Elrasam/VOA)