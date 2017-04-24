Accessibility links

Elon Musk Steps out in Australia with Amber Heard

FILE - Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors Inc., talks during a news conference at the company's headquarters in Fremont, California, Sept. 29, 2015.

Billionaire Elon Musk is getting close with actress Amber Heard.

The pair is shown in paparazzi photos zip-lining in Australia, where Heard is filming "Aquaman."

FILE - Amber Heard arrives at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards at NeueHouse Hollywood, Nov. 14, 2016, in Los Angeles.

Both Musk and Heard posted pictures to their Instagram accounts Monday showing Musk with lipstick on his cheek left behind from a kiss.

Musk wrote on his post that he and Heard were dining with "Aquaman" director James Wan and producer Rob Cowan on Australia's Gold Coast.

Musk has been married three times, twice to British actress Talulah Riley. He has five sons from another previous marriage.

Heard and Johnny Depp settled a divorce last year.

