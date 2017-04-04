Accessibility links

Erdogan Says to Continue Making 'Nazi Remnants, Fascists' Remarks to EU

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gestures as he delivers his speech, during a rally for the upcoming referendum, in his hometown city of Rize, in the Black Sea region, Turkey, Monday, April 3, 2017.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan vowed on Tuesday to continue calling European countries "Nazi remnants and fascists" if they maintain their "current attitude against Turkey", despite repeated condemnation from European capitals.

"They don't let my ministers make speeches in Europe (...) Once the referendum on April 16 is over, we will consider, everything has a price," Erdogan told a referendum rally in the western city of Zonguldak.

Erdogan has repeatedly lashed out at European countries including Germany in campaigning for the referendum, accusing them of "Nazi-like" tactics for banning his ministers from speaking to rallies of Turkish voters abroad.

