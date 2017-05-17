Erdogan Supporters in Violent Clash with Protesters in Washington

Supporters of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan clashed with a few dozen protesters outside the Turkish ambassador's residence in Washington Tuesday, injuring at least nine people.

Washington police say at least two people were arrested.

Erdogan bodyguards were also involved in the scuffle that occurred on the same day the Turkish leader met with President Donald Trump at the White House.

VOA's Turkish service says the protesters at the scene were Kurdish supporters calling for pro-Kurdish lawmaker Selahattin Demirtas’ release from prison.

Police barricaded the perimeter to separate the groups.

At one point, Turkish Ambassador to Washington Serdar Kilic appears and shouts at one of the police officers.

Similar clashes happened last year when Erdogan visited Washington for a nuclear security summit.

Republican Senator Ben Sasse, writing on Twitter, said Erdogan should "remember that this country is built on free speech, free religion, free press, and freedom to protest."